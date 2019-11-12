Here's What We Think About Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:1633) CEO Pay

The CEO of Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1633) is Edmond Chan. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Edmond Chan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$147m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$1.9m for the year to March 2019. Notably, the salary of HK$1.9m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.7m.

So Edmond Chan receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Sheung Yue Group Holdings, below.

Is Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 158% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 9.7% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 81%, Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Edmond Chan is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Sheung Yue Group Holdings.

