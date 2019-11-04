Here's What We Think About Smartgroup Corporation Ltd's (ASX:SIQ) CEO Pay

In 2002 Deven Billimoria was appointed CEO of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Deven Billimoria's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has a market cap of AU$1.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.2m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$576k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$579m to AU$2.3b. The median total CEO compensation was AU$1.5m.

So Deven Billimoria is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Smartgroup has changed from year to year.

Is Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Growing?

Over the last three years Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 23% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 6.7%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 135% over three years, Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Deven Billimoria is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Smartgroup shares with their own money (free access).

