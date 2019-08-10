Here's What We Think About SMT Scharf AG's (ETR:S4A) CEO Pay

Hans Theiß has been the CEO of SMT Scharf AG (ETR:S4A) since 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Hans Theiß's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that SMT Scharf AG is worth €54m, and total annual CEO compensation is €440k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €268k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below €178m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be €205k.

Thus we can conclude that Hans Theiß receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to SMT Scharf AG. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at SMT Scharf has changed over time.

Is SMT Scharf AG Growing?

Over the last three years SMT Scharf AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 43% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 38% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has SMT Scharf AG Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 8.2% over three years, SMT Scharf AG has done okay by shareholders. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount SMT Scharf AG pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. We also note that, over the same time frame, shareholder returns haven't been bad. You might wish to research management further, but on this analysis, considering the EPS growth, we wouldn't call the CEO pay problematic. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling SMT Scharf (free visualization of insider trades).

