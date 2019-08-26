Here's What We Think About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.'s (HKG:322) CEO Pay

James Wei became the CEO of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (HKG:322) in 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does James Wei's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. has a market cap of HK$72b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CN¥21m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥11m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CN¥28b to CN¥85b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥4.5m.

Thus we can conclude that James Wei receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding has changed over time.

Is Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Growing?

Over the last three years Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 31% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 2.9% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 70%, over three years, would leave most Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding.

