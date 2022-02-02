Here's how three high-profile Sheboygan County criminal cases concluded last year

SHEBOYGAN - Three unrelated court cases for men guilty of drug offenses, elderly abuse and child sexual assault closed last year.

Sheboygan County judges sentenced the men to fines and between six months and 16 ½ years in jail or prison.

The Press reported on the charges against Terrance Pettye, David Boozer and Eric Suscha in 2019.

Sheboygan man sentenced to three years in prison for drug offenses

Charges: Terrance Pettye, 41, from Sheboygan, was charged with three felonies in 2019 including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of THC and possession of a firearm as someone previously convicted of a felony. Pettye was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Pettye pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and a firearm in April and agreed to have the other charges read in, which means Judge Angela Sutkiewicz could consider them during sentencing.

Offenses: Members of the Sheboygan County Drug Investigation Unit entered a Sheboygan home with a search warrant mid-morning on Oct. 10, 2019, according to a criminal complaint. A woman and Pettye were inside of the house.

In the house, police found approximately 25 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine, 35 grams of a substance that tested positive for THC and a 9mm handgun.

Pettye admitted to police that the firearm and drugs belonged to him and admitted to selling cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

Sentence: In April, Judge Angela Sutkiewicz sentenced Pettye to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, followed by four years of probation, as well as $1,050 in fines.

Green Bay man sentenced to probation for elderly abuse

Charges: David Boozer, 68, was charged in July 2019 with two counts of intentional abuse of a patient likely to cause great bodily harm and two counts of aggravated battery to the elderly. He was found guilty in a jury trial in July 2021.

Offenses: Boozer, a Green Bay resident, worked in a Sheboygan nursing home and was arrested by police after a co-worker said she witnessed him assault a resident with dementia two separate times in the morning of July 7, 2019, according to court documents.

The co-worker told police Boozer punched the resident in the chest to get him back to his room, and found the resident on the floor with his wheelchair tipped over after Boozer aggressively wheeled him into his room.

In a second incident, Boozer dragged the resident to the floor and then across the floor to his room by his T-shirt, according to the criminal complaint.

Police sawredness and abrasions on the resident's neck and armpits after the incident.

The co-worker had previously reported Boozer to the nursing home’s administration for negligence, she told police.

Sentence: In July 2021, Judge Edward Stengel sentenced Boozer to four years of probation, including six months in jail, and prohibited him from working as a caregiver. Boozer also paid $2,220 in fines.

Man sentenced to 16 1/2 years in prison for sex offenses against children

Charges: In March 2021, Eric Suscha, now 24, was charged with 18 felonies for offenses between 2015 and 2020. Suscha pleaded guilty to two counts of repeated child sexual assault and four counts of possession of child pornography by a person under 18, with other charges read in.

Offenses: After one now 18-year-old victim came forward to police in February 2021, Sheboygan police interviewed five teenage boys who said Suscha engaged in sex acts with them when they were as young as 13 to 14 years old, according to a criminal complaint.

Victims told police that Suscha offered to pay them for sex acts and sexually assaulted them at parties he threw when he was home from college.

Police found hundreds of images of child pornography related to the victims in the complaint and other juvenile boys on Suscha’s electronic devices, according to court documents.

Sentence: In December, Judge Kent Hoffmann sentenced Suscha to 16 ½ years in prison and 14 years of extended supervision, including no unsupervised contact with children without approval from a parent and Department of Corrections agent and no use of the internet or social media without approval from an agent.

Hoffmann also sentenced Suscha to nearly $13,500 in fines and restitution, which Suscha paid.

Under state law, Suscha must register as a lifetime sex offender.

