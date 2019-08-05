Here's What We Like About The Tinplate Company Of India Limited (NSE:TINPLATE)'s Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Tinplate Company Of India Limited (NSE:TINPLATE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 9th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of September.

Tinplate Company Of India's next dividend payment will be ₹2.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹2.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tinplate Company Of India stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of ₹109.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Tinplate Company Of India can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Tinplate Company Of India's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 34% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NSEI:TINPLATE Historical Dividend Yield, August 5th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Tinplate Company Of India's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Tinplate Company Of India has increased its dividend at approximately 4.8% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Tinplate Company Of India for the upcoming dividend? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Tinplate Company Of India is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.