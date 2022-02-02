Here's a tip: Domino's will give you $3 to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself

Need an excuse to make your next pizza order carryout rather delivery? Domino's will tip you to pick it up.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

You might think the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza chain, like many other restaurants and businesses, is facing labor challenges. And that is true, to an extent.

Domino's during the third quarter of 2021, which ended Sept. 12, faced labor challenges, especially in having enough drivers, Domino's CEO and President Richard Allison said during the company's earnings call in October.

The company, which has more than 6,400 stores in the U.S., has always had a strong carryout business. Customer carryouts currently account for one-third of sales, Allison said recently at an investor conference.

Even though Domino’s stores across the U.S. are in need of more drivers, the main reason the company launched this campaign was to reward those carryout customers.

"It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino's store to your door," said Art D'Elia, Domino's executive president and chief marketing officer, in a news release. "As a reward, Domino's is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it."

Carryout customers who order online can claim one $3 tip daily (to redeem the following week) and can redeem one carryout tip per day. For more information about Domino's Carryout Tips program go to the company's website.

While many restaurants have allowed other delivery services including DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats to deliver their food, Domino's has not gone for outsourcing its pizza deliveries.

The pizza chain did recently say it may begin reducing the number of chicken wings in some orders as a nod to inflation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Domino's will tip you $3 if you order online and carryout your pizza