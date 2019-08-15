Here's What Titon Holdings Plc's (LON:TON) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Titon Holdings Plc's (LON:TON) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Titon Holdings's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 7.65. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £7.65 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Titon Holdings:

P/E of 7.65 = £1.45 ÷ £0.19 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Titon Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Titon Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12.4) P/E for companies in the building industry.

AIM:TON Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Titon Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Titon Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Titon Holdings saw earnings per share improve by -7.1% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 30% annually, over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Titon Holdings's P/E?

With net cash of UK£3.8m, Titon Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 24% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Titon Holdings's P/E Ratio

Titon Holdings's P/E is 7.7 which is below average (15.8) in the GB market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.