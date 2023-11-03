Here's the top 10 vehicles most likely to be stolen in Wisconsin. Is yours on the list?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released a new report this summer that revealed the top 10 most stolen car models nationwide and in each U.S. state last year.

According to the report, vehicle thefts increased 7% in 2022, with over 1 million vehicles stolen last year. Approximately one vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, NICB president and CEO David Glawe said.

Unfortunately, many Milwaukeeans have become quite familiar with car theft in the past few years due to the social media "Kia Challenge," which is believed to have started on TikTok in Milwaukee.

Participants in the illegal trend, known as the "Kia Boys," have committed high rates of Kia and Hyundai thefts in cities across the country. In 2022, the Milwaukee "Kia Boys" were the subject of a film, "Kia Boys Documentary (A Story of Teenage Car Theft)" by YouTuber Tommy G.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Kia vehicles are the most represented brand among the top 10 most stolen vehicle models in Wisconsin last year.

More: Wisconsin Kia owners got the chance to make their cars harder to steal. Here's how.

Youtuber Tommy Gerszewski in the 2022 video, "Kia Boys Documentary (A Story of Teenage Car Theft)."

What were the most stolen cars in Wisconsin in 2022?

These were the most stolen car models in Wisconsin in 2022:

# Model Most common year stolen Thefts in 2022 1 Hyundai Elantra 2017 697 2 Hyundai Sonata 2015 495 3 Kia Sportage 2020 482 4 Kia Soul 2020 383 5 Kia Forte 2021 379 6 Kia Optima 2019 352 7 Hyundai Tucson 2018 312 8 Honda Civic 2000 224 9 Chevrolet pickup truck (full size) 2021 192 10 Honda Accord 2016, 2019 189

The car seen driving recklessly in the 2022 YouTube video "Kia Boys Documentary (A Story of Teenage Car Theft)."

What were the most stolen cars in the United States in 2022?

These were the most stolen car models nationwide in 2022:

# Model Most common year stolen Thefts in 2022 1 Chevrolet pickup truck (full size) 2004 49,903 2 Ford pick-up truck (full size) 2006 48,175 3 Honda Civic 2000 27,113 4 Honda Accord 1997 27,089 5 Hyundai Sonata 2013 21,707 6 Hyundai Elantra 2017 19,602 7 Kia Optima 2015 18,221 8 Toyota Camry 2021 17,094 9 GMC pick-up truck (full size) 2005 16,622 10 Honda CRV 2001 13,832

This is the condition a stolen Kia was left in after being taken in Wauwatosa. Many vehicle thieves ditch the cars after they steal them.

What happens to stolen cars?

Most stolen cars are eventually found, according to the NICB.

"More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were subsequently recovered by law enforcement or other means, with 34 percent recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen," the report stated.

Recovery rates for Hyundais and Kias were even higher, between 87 and 95 percent.

Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during a press conference calling on Kia and Hyundai help remedy the crisis of car thefts, at Milwaukee Police Administration Building in Milwaukee on Monday, March 20, 2023. Milwaukee leaders, in a coalition of attorneys general, are sending a letter to Kia America (Kia) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) calling on their leadership to take swift and comprehensive action to help stop the stolen car issues that has occurred as a result of the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers.

How can I prevent my car from being stolen?

Commonsense measures can help prevent your car from being stolen:

Remove valuables from your car or lock them out of sight.

Always lock all doors and roll the windows all the way up.

Never leave your keys or key fob in the car.

You can also install anti-theft devices that disable your car's fuel system or cut off the ignition. Visible deterrents such as steering wheel locks or brake pedal locks can provide another layer of protection, the NICB says.

Kia introduced improved anti-theft software recently, adding a longer-sounding alarm and a tweak in the ignition to make the vehicles harder to steal. Last month, the car manufacturer held a free software installation event in Milwaukee for eligible vehicle owners.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kia and Hyundai were the most stolen cars in Wisconsin in 2022