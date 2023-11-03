Here's the top 10 vehicles most likely to be stolen in Wisconsin. Is yours on the list?
The National Insurance Crime Bureau released a new report this summer that revealed the top 10 most stolen car models nationwide and in each U.S. state last year.
According to the report, vehicle thefts increased 7% in 2022, with over 1 million vehicles stolen last year. Approximately one vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, NICB president and CEO David Glawe said.
Unfortunately, many Milwaukeeans have become quite familiar with car theft in the past few years due to the social media "Kia Challenge," which is believed to have started on TikTok in Milwaukee.
Participants in the illegal trend, known as the "Kia Boys," have committed high rates of Kia and Hyundai thefts in cities across the country. In 2022, the Milwaukee "Kia Boys" were the subject of a film, "Kia Boys Documentary (A Story of Teenage Car Theft)" by YouTuber Tommy G.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Kia vehicles are the most represented brand among the top 10 most stolen vehicle models in Wisconsin last year.
What were the most stolen cars in Wisconsin in 2022?
These were the most stolen car models in Wisconsin in 2022:
#
Model
Most common year stolen
Thefts in 2022
1
Hyundai Elantra
2017
697
2
Hyundai Sonata
2015
495
3
Kia Sportage
2020
482
4
Kia Soul
2020
383
5
Kia Forte
2021
379
6
Kia Optima
2019
352
7
Hyundai Tucson
2018
312
8
Honda Civic
2000
224
9
Chevrolet pickup truck (full size)
2021
192
10
Honda Accord
2016, 2019
189
What were the most stolen cars in the United States in 2022?
These were the most stolen car models nationwide in 2022:
#
Model
Most common year stolen
Thefts in 2022
1
Chevrolet pickup truck (full size)
2004
49,903
2
Ford pick-up truck (full size)
2006
48,175
3
Honda Civic
2000
27,113
4
Honda Accord
1997
27,089
5
Hyundai Sonata
2013
21,707
6
Hyundai Elantra
2017
19,602
7
Kia Optima
2015
18,221
8
Toyota Camry
2021
17,094
9
GMC pick-up truck (full size)
2005
16,622
10
Honda CRV
2001
13,832
What happens to stolen cars?
Most stolen cars are eventually found, according to the NICB.
"More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were subsequently recovered by law enforcement or other means, with 34 percent recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen," the report stated.
Recovery rates for Hyundais and Kias were even higher, between 87 and 95 percent.
How can I prevent my car from being stolen?
Commonsense measures can help prevent your car from being stolen:
Remove valuables from your car or lock them out of sight.
Always lock all doors and roll the windows all the way up.
Never leave your keys or key fob in the car.
You can also install anti-theft devices that disable your car's fuel system or cut off the ignition. Visible deterrents such as steering wheel locks or brake pedal locks can provide another layer of protection, the NICB says.
Kia introduced improved anti-theft software recently, adding a longer-sounding alarm and a tweak in the ignition to make the vehicles harder to steal. Last month, the car manufacturer held a free software installation event in Milwaukee for eligible vehicle owners.
