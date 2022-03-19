Here's how a Topeka disc golfer found a key piece of evidence in a homicide case

Amadeus Ballou-Meyer faces charges that include first-degree murder in the death of his friend's mother, Hester Workman, shown here.

A disc golfer playing in southwest Topeka last spring found a ball bat in Shunganunga Creek. He took it home.

The man then learned police were searching that area for a bat that may have been used in a homicide, and turned it over to them, police Detective Luke Jones said Friday.

DNA evidence was subsequently found linking the bat to the beating death of 46-year-old Hester Workman, Jones said.

Jones testified Friday afternoon at a preliminary hearing in which Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, 17, was bound over for trial on charges linked to Workman's death.

Victim was found in her garage

Workman had suffered severe head trauma when her body was found April 24 in the attached garage of her home at 2843 S.W. James, about one-half mile west of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Ballou-Meyer first became a possible suspect when police saw a home security video taken three or four blocks from the homicide scene shortly after it occurred, Jones said Friday. That video showed a teenager carrying a ball bat.

The teenager was Ballou-Meyer, a close friend of Workman's son, Dillon Jay, Jones indicated.

He said police knocked on the front door of Ballou-Meyer's second-floor apartment in southwest Topeka, where he responded by going out onto the rear balcony.

Jones suggested Ballou-Meyer may have been trying to get away.

Defendant says victim fell

Ballou-Meyer was taken to police headquarters, where video played at Friday's hearing showed him admitting he interacted with Workman in her garage on the day she died.

Ballou-Meyer gave conflicting accounts of what happened, Jones said.

One story indicated Ballou-Meyer was outside Workman's house when he saw her garage door open, he approached and he tried to "scare" Workman, but she fell in her garage and accidentally hit her head.

Ballou-Meyer said he then moved Workman's head "a little bit" using a ball bat he'd seen in the garage, then panicked, left and discarded the bat in Shunganunga Creek.

Workman was employed at the time of her death as a legal support staff supervisor for the Kansas Board of Health Arts.

Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will stand trial in death

Shawnee County District Judge Bill Ossmann concluded Friday that probable cause existed to believe Ballou-Meyer committed intentional, premeditated first-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree felony committed during an inherently dangerous felony.

Ossmann also bound Ballou-Meyer over for trial on one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, theft and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the case against Ballou-Meyer is being prosecuted by Chief Deputy Brett Watson and Deputy DA Brandon Farnham.

