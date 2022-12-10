Here's What Torrid Holdings' (NYSE:CURV) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Torrid Holdings' (NYSE:CURV) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Torrid Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = US$115m ÷ (US$564m - US$295m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Torrid Holdings has an ROCE of 43%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for Torrid Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured Torrid Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Torrid Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Torrid Holdings' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 43% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 41% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 43%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Torrid Holdings can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last four years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 52% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than43% because total capital employed would be higher.The 43% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 52% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So with current liabilities at such high levels, this effectively means the likes of suppliers or short-term creditors are funding a meaningful part of the business, which in some instances can bring some risks.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Torrid Holdings has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. Despite these impressive fundamentals, the stock has collapsed 70% over the last year, so there is likely other factors affecting the company's future prospects. So in light of that'd we think it's worthwhile looking further into this stock to see if there's any areas for concern.

If you want to continue researching Torrid Holdings, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

Torrid Holdings is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here