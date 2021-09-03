Here's What We Like About TPC Consolidated's (ASX:TPC) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase TPC Consolidated's shares before the 7th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that TPC Consolidated has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of A$3.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether TPC Consolidated's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether TPC Consolidated can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. TPC Consolidated paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 19% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see TPC Consolidated has grown its earnings rapidly, up 48% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, TPC Consolidated has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy TPC Consolidated for the upcoming dividend? It's great that TPC Consolidated is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about TPC Consolidated, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while TPC Consolidated has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for TPC Consolidated that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

