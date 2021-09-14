Here's What To Make Of TPG Telecom's (ASX:TPG) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on TPG Telecom is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = AU$344m ÷ (AU$19b - AU$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, TPG Telecom has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 5.9%.

In the above chart we have measured TPG Telecom's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of TPG Telecom's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 1.9% and the business has deployed 282% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

On a side note, TPG Telecom has done well to reduce current liabilities to 6.7% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On TPG Telecom's ROCE

Long story short, while TPG Telecom has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 11% in the last year. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think TPG Telecom has the makings of a multi-bagger.

TPG Telecom does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for TPG Telecom that you might be interested in.

