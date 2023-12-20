Here's how traffic is changing in downtown Corpus Christi

New traffic controls are in place downtown at the Twigg Street exit – a move largely intended to prevent wrong-way drivers from crossing the Harbor Bridge in the wrong direction.

The Texas Department of Transportation has reconfigured the high-traffic intersection of Mesquite Street and Twigg Street in downtown Corpus Christi.

With the placement of water-filled barrels, southbound Mesquite Street has been reduced to one lane at the Twigg Street intersection, according to a news release issued by the state agency.

Drivers using the Twigg Street exit from U.S. 181 are also to be limited at the intersection to making only right turns onto Mesquite Street, the email states.

The Texas Department of Transportation has added water-filled barrels as traffic controls at the Twigg Street exit.

A combination of message boards, rumble strips and pavement markings will alert drivers of the approaching righthand turn, according to TxDOT’s news release.

The arrangement of the new barrels is intended to block wrong-way drivers on Twigg Street from entering the one-way U.S. Highway 181 exit, TxDOT’s email states.

More: Here's when transportation officials say the new Harbor Bridge will open

More: Safety tips for sharing the road with motorcyclists

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Twigg Street Mesquite Street TxDOT change downtown Corpus Christi