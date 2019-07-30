Here's What Triveni Turbine Limited's (NSE:TRITURBINE) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Triveni Turbine Limited's (NSE:TRITURBINE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Triveni Turbine's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 27.38. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.7%.

How Do You Calculate Triveni Turbine's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Triveni Turbine:

P/E of 27.38 = ₹83.5 ÷ ₹3.05 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Triveni Turbine Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.6) for companies in the electrical industry is lower than Triveni Turbine's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Triveni Turbine shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Triveni Turbine's earnings per share grew by -4.9% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 8.2% per year over the last five years. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 3.8% a year, over 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Triveni Turbine's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Triveni Turbine has net cash of ₹468m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Triveni Turbine's P/E Ratio

Triveni Turbine trades on a P/E ratio of 27.4, which is above its market average of 14. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

Triveni Turbine trades on a P/E ratio of 27.4, which is above its market average of 14. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.