Here's what Trump's tax returns could mean for the investigations into his finances

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Shamsian
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
donald trump tower standing pose
Donald Trump in his Trump Tower office in 2012. Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP

  • The Supreme Court has paved the way for the Manhattan DA to get Donald Trump's tax returns.

  • A former Trump Organization executive and Trump's personal lawyer told Congress he kept two sets of books: One to pay low taxes, another for bank loan rates.

  • Prosecutors will be able to look at the evidence and see if the filings rise to financial crimes.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

This week, the US Supreme Court rejected a challenge from Donald Trump to keep his tax returns secret.

The ruling cleared the way for Manhattan prosecutors - who have been pursuing them for years - to finally get their hands on financial documents belonging to the former president and his companies.

Trump's tax returns have become the subject of mystique over the past five years, as he became the first major-party nominee since Gerald Ford to not voluntarily release them.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office, led by Cyrus Vance Jr., first sought Trump's tax documents since it opened an investigation into his finances in 2017.

The precise scope of the investigation is unclear, but court filings suggest that Vance's office is looking into whether the former president's tax filings amounted to criminal tax fraud. If Trump were to be indicted for financial crimes, the tax returns would no doubt be a centerpiece for the charges.

Vance's office is also reportedly looking into whether Donald Trump, Jr. and Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, were involved in wrongdoing.

The investigation was first triggered after Michael Cohen, a former executive of the Trump Organization and personal lawyer to Trump, told Congress he used the company's funds for hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress who claims she had sex with Trump in 2006. Vance is looking into whether those payments broke laws as well.

Chief among the issues is whether - as Cohen testified - Trump kept two sets of books for his finances: One for favorable loan deals and another for low tax rates.

Jeff Robbins, a former attorney for the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and federal prosecutor overseeing money-laundering probes, said keeping two sets of books could lead to a number of serious financial crimes.

"Inconsistency is not a crime. The intent to defraud is a crime," Robbins told Insider. "What a prosecutor is going to be looking at is: Did Trump seek to defraud the government of the United States with respect to the valuation of assets and the paying of taxes? Was there an intent to defraud banks?"

Trump has gone to great lengths to keep his tax returns secret despite saying he wants to make them public

Trump initially said he would make them public, and then suggested the IRS would not allow their release while he was under audit. No such IRS rule exists.

He has also lied about severing ties to his own businesses, raising questions of whether he used his vast powers as president to make money for himself. Trump said in 2019 that the presidency was costing him up to $5 billion, but has steadfastly refused to furnish documents proving that claim.

In January 2017, Trump held a press conference with his three eldest children and pointed to a large pile of papers that he said showed he was withdrawing from the Trump Organization and giving all control over to Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. He has never permitted reporters to look at those purported documents.

trump press conference pile of papers
Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence look on as President-elect Donald Trump conducts a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on January 11, 2017. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

A 2020 investigation from The New York Times found and analyzed nearly two decades' worth of Trump's returns. It cited major revelations, including:

  • Trump paid $0 in federal taxes for the majority of the years reviewed and $750 during his first two years as president. At the same time, he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes to foreign governments.

  • He received tens of millions of dollars from foreign sources.

  • $300 million in loans are due to be paid back over the next several years.

  • He vastly overstated his charitable giving.

  • He has been involved in a yearslong battle with the IRS over a $73 million refund, which he may owe back to the federal government.

  • He appeared to have worked with his daughter Ivanka Trump to make up fake consulting fees as tax write-offs.

  • He apparently mischaracterized his 200-acre family retreat in upstate New York in tax filings to write off millions of dollars more.

Tax experts have described all of those findings as highly unusual, even among the hyper-rich who take advantage of obscure tax loopholes. Trump's attempts to keep them secret have delayed the ability of prosecutors and judges to determine whether they amounted to tax crimes.

Vance has gone further than anyone else to obtain Trump's returns, twice going to the Supreme Court to obtain them.

The subpoenas will also enable Vance to obtain other documents related to Trump's taxes, including communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants at the accounting firm Mazars USA, as well as questions, complaints, concerns, instructions, and arguments for how to value certain assets.

cyrus vance jr federal court
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance arrives at federal court for a hearing related to President Donald Trump's financial records on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Robbins described these documents as "a potential treasure trove of admissions."

"I'm sure prosecutors are looking at all sorts of contradictions in those documents," Robbins, now the co-chair of the Congressional Investigations practice at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, told Insider.

"If the taxpayer had taken a totally different position with respect to the asset in some other place, that would be very strong evidence of an intent to defraud," he added.

Deutsche Bank, the Trump Organization's chief lender, and Aon, its insurance broker, have already cooperated with Vance's investigation, according to The New York Times.

Trump is also subject to at least two other financial investigations

In addition to the Manhattan District Attorney's office investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James is also looking into whether the Trump Organization kept two sets of books for its properties.

The House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee is also seeking to obtain Trump's tax returns as part of an investigation into whether he interfered with the IRS's audit program.

It is not clear if the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which oversees federal prosecutions in Manhattan, is also looking into Trump's finances. It successfully obtained a guilty plea from Michael Cohen in 2018 for campaign-finance violations related to the Stormy Daniels hush-money payments.

letitia james
New York State Attorney General Letitia James in August. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

And just because Vance will get Trump's tax returns doesn't mean everyone else will.

Under New York state law, evidence obtained for a grand jury - as Vance is doing here - must be kept under seal unless the case goes to court. Both James and the House have been mired in their own court challenges over Trump's returns. Rep. Richard Neal, the chairman of the House committee, has cited Vance's recent Supreme Court win as a mark of confidence that he'll succeed in his own lawsuit.

James, the state attorney general, has been involved with several tangles with Trump, his family, and his company over financial matters.

In 2019, she secured a settlement with Trump and his children where they paid a $2 million fine and were barred from serving on charity boards in the state. The Trump Foundation, which was dissolved as part of the settlement, had used funds to bolster Trump's political fortunes and for the then-candidate's personal image.

eric trump don jr donald trump junior
Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A separate probe from James' office is looking into whether the Trump Organization has misrepresented its assets, including the value and use of its properties, for tax benefits. The office interviewed Eric Trump, the current chief executive of the Trump Organization, in October.

Trump, his family members, and the Trump Organization have all denied wrongdoing.

Vance is not expected to run for reelection as Manhattan's District Attorney this year. He recently hired Mark Pomerantz, a former mob prosecutor, to oversee the Trump team and ensure its continuity under a new administration.

The investigations into Trump's finances aren't the only legal perils he's facing. He, his company, political operation, and numerous other businesses and organizations he's affiliated with are staring down a tsunami of investigations. He also faces numerous civil lawsuits related to his business practices and sexual-assault accusations.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump ordered to hand over tax returns to prosecutors

    The US Supreme Court rejects the former president's bid to keep his files secret from a grand jury.

  • Trump’s taxes: Why they matter to a criminal probe

    A criminal inquiry in Donald Trump's financial affairs gained momentum this week. Here's why.

  • Three-quarters of all voters, including 60% of Republicans, support Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan: poll

    A new Politico/Morning Consult poll showed bipartisan support for the coronavirus aid package, which is set to receive a House vote on Friday.

  • Lawyers trace parents of 100 more children separated at border by controversial Trump policy

    Officials still trying to find families of 506 youngsters taken from parents

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy 'seriously considering' bid to unseat Rubio

    “I know what it takes to defeat a powerful incumbent because I’ve done it," she says.

  • QAnon followers seize on Twitter posts about 4 March in hopes of Trump comeback

    Innocent tweet from US Marshals about Abraham Lincoln stirs excitement among conspiracy theorists

  • White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal

    More than 5,700 unaccompanied children apprehended crossing border in January

  • More than 700 unaccompanied kids held in Border Patrol custody without their parents

    More than 700 children who crossed from Mexico into the United States without their parents were in Border Patrol custody as of Sunday, according to an internal Customs and Border Protection document obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The current backup is yet another sign of a brewing crisis for President Biden — and a worsening dilemma for these vulnerable children. Biden is finding it's easier to talk about preventing warehousing kids at the southern border than solving the problem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMaking matters worse, border crossings usually peak in the spring, and it's only February.Behind the scenes: Of the more than 700 kids waiting to be transferred to shelters overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 200 had been held in these Border Patrol stations for more than 48 hours.Nine had been detained for longer than the agreed-upon limit of 72 hours, according to the internal document, which timestamped the data current as of 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.During Wednesday's White House media briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged some kids had been held four or five days — or more.She blamed some of the delays on the bad weather that shut down Texas last week, saying some long-term shelters "did not have power and were not in a place where they had the capacity to take in these kids and do it safely."She also pushed back — hard — on an equivalency between the current and past administrations' handling of children, who generally come from countries in Central America, at the U.S.-Mexico border.While president, Donald Trump was criticized for separating children from their parents. That policy is no longer in place, although rising numbers of children arriving now are unaccompanied, meaning they are detained alone anyway.What they're saying: "We have a couple of options: We can send them back home. ... We can quickly transfer them from CPB to these HHS-run facilities. ... We can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting," Psaki said. "We've chosen the middle option."During the surge in 2019, government watchdogs found severe overcrowding and concerning sanitation, health and safety issues at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intake facilities, which are special concerns for children.CBP is only meant to have short-term custody of migrants before adults and families are transferred to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS.Nonetheless, in January, at least 179 migrant minors spent more than three days in CBP custody, as well as at least 48 kids in December, CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez reported this week.What to watch: Coronavirus protocols have also significantly lowered the number of children who can be held at the longer-term HHS shelters.The Biden administration has already been forced to open a temporary influx shelter in Texas for child migrants, which also has the capacity to add tent-like structures.More than 400 migrant kids were referred to HHS shelters just on Tuesday, according to one administration official.That's an eye-catching number, especially compared to the 30-day referral average at the peak of the 2019 crisis — which was 294.Bottom line: The Biden administration halted the use of an emergency health order that had allowed the Trump administration to quickly expel migrant children who crossed the border.Some experts now say that Biden's policy reversal is part of the reason for the recent increase in unaccompanied children arriving at the border.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Manhattan DA reportedly looking into Donald Trump Jr. as part of investigation into his dad's business dealings

    Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric ran the family business during their father's four years in the White House.

  • Republicans defend energy deregulation as new report says Texas consumers overpay by $28 billion for power

    From Biden to the Green New Deal, GOP officials are finding all sorts of things to blame besides the state’s deregulated energy market for soaring rates and rolling blackouts

  • Adam Kinzinger says the battle with Trumpism has to be fought in public

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has been the most outspoken Republican critic of former President Trump over the past few months because he believes that in the modern political age, open confrontation is the primary way political parties are steered in one direction or another.

  • Putin warns of unnamed foreign efforts to destabilize Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nation's top counterintelligence agency Wednesday to redouble its efforts to address what he described as Western attempts to destabilize Russia. Speaking at a meeting of top officials of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main KGB successor agency, Putin pointed at the “so-called policy of containment of Russia,” charging that it includes efforts to “derail our development, slow it down, create problems alongside our borders, provoke internal instability and undermine the values that unite the Russian society.” The Russian president added that those activities by foreign powers, which he didn't name, are aimed at “weakening Russia and putting it under outside control.”

  • Biden orders supply chain review for 4 industries

    The president seeks to determine whether American companies are relying too much on foreign suppliers, particularly those in China.

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • Tiger Woods injured in rollover car crash, Supreme Court allows release of Trump's tax returns

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest stories that are pushing headlines.

  • More Than 80 Positive COVID Cases At Harvard Business School

    Positive cases occurring during HBS' hybrid teaching model The post More Than 80 Positive COVID Cases At Harvard Business School appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Poll: 60% of Republicans back Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package

    60% of Republicans surveyed in a new Morning Consult/Politico poll either strongly support or somewhat support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Why it matters: The poll suggests GOP lawmakers' criticisms of the plan have failed to gain traction with their voters, as the massive proposal has gained bipartisan support amid enduringly high unemployment and economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 52% of all voters surveyed in the poll strongly support Biden's plan, while an additional 24% said they somewhat support the package. Only 17% of polled voters said they opposed the plan. 15% of Republicans said they strongly oppose Biden's relief bill, with another 15% indicating they somewhat oppose the plan.42% of independents said they strongly support the package and 29% said they somewhat support it.Between the lines: The poll was cited by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the Senate floor Wednesday and shared on Twitter by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Pointing to a separate Economist/YouGov poll that showed the bill is the most popular legislation or executive action since 2007, Klain tweeted, "The American Rescue Plan is popular because it's what this country needs: after a year of failure, a bold plan to crush the virus and help those hurting in this economy."Where it stands: The House will vote on the package on Friday. The Senate plans to follow with a party-line vote before unemployment benefits expire in March, the New York Times reports. Methodology: Poll conducted via online interviews from Feb. 19-22 among a national sample of 2,103 registered voters. Margin of error ± 2%.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Thunder down under? Red Sox revamp bottom of order with focus on punishers

    The Red Sox may eschew tradition with their overhauled batting order, writes John Tomase, favoring power bats over scrappy hitters who can provide lengthy at-bats.

  • CIA nominee pledges to provide 'unvarnished' intelligence

    President Joe Biden's nominee to run the CIA told lawmakers Wednesday that he would keep politics out of the job and deliver “unvarnished” intelligence to politicians and policymakers even if they don't want to hear it. William Burns told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee at his confirmation hearing that “politics must stop where intelligence work begins.” The comments from Burns appeared aimed at drawing a contrast with the prior administration, when President Donald Trump faced repeated accusations of politicizing intelligence while also publicly disputing the assessments of his own intelligence agencies, most notably about Russian election interference.