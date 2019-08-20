Here's What Tsaker Chemical Group Limited's (HKG:1986) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (HKG:1986) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tsaker Chemical Group:

0.21 = CN¥343m ÷ (CN¥2.5b - CN¥871m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Tsaker Chemical Group has an ROCE of 21%.

Does Tsaker Chemical Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Tsaker Chemical Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Tsaker Chemical Group's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

We can see that , Tsaker Chemical Group currently has an ROCE of 21% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 16%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Tsaker Chemical Group's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1986 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 20th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Tsaker Chemical Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Tsaker Chemical Group's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tsaker Chemical Group has total assets of CN¥2.5b and current liabilities of CN¥871m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Tsaker Chemical Group's ROCE somewhat.