Here's What To Make Of Turners Automotive Group's (NZSE:TRA) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Turners Automotive Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = NZ$48m ÷ (NZ$851m - NZ$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Turners Automotive Group has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Turners Automotive Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Turners Automotive Group Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Turners Automotive Group. The company has employed 30% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.9%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Turners Automotive Group's ROCE

Long story short, while Turners Automotive Group has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Turners Automotive Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

