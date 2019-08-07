Here's How to Tweak Your Diet During a Crohn’s Flare

From Prevention

If you have Crohn’s disease, you know that a flare-up can feel like hell on earth. The diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps can last for weeks or even months. And if you think about what’s actually going on inside your body, the awful symptoms make sense.

During a flare, your immune system is actively sending inflammatory cells into the intestinal lining, which injures the intestines, says Matilda N. Hagan, MD, a specialist at The Center for Inflammatory Bowel and Colorectal Diseases at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. This affects your ability to tolerate, digest, and, at times, even absorb food, Dr. Hagen adds.

If you’ve had Crohn’s for a while, you probably already know that diet alone can neither prevent nor resolve a flare. But certain diet tweaks may keep your symptoms from getting worse, health experts say. Here, six changes that are definitely worth trying.

1. Slow down.

During a flare-up, avoid scarfing down food quickly. Digestion begins in the mouth, notes Kelly Krikhely , RD, CDN, a New York City-based dietician who specializes in gastrointestinal disorders. “If you swallow foods whole, your body has to work harder to digest them. Chewing your food well helps you better process it, improves tolerance, and decreases the risk of obstruction,” she says.

2. Stay hydrated.

Along with being uncomfortable, diarrhea and other common flare-up symptoms can be quite dehydrating, so drinking lots of fluids is essential.

“While it’s good to drink water, those with severe diarrhea should also incorporate what we refer to as oral rehydration solutions,” Krikhely says. The most commonly recommended option is two cups of a sports drink, such as Gatorade, mixed with two cups of water and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

You can also try coconut water to replace fluids, per Shira Sussi , MS, RD, CDN, a clinical dietitian at the outpatient nutrition practice at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell.

3. Opt for smaller, more frequent meals.

Instead of three square meals, try having smaller meals throughout the day. “Aim to eat every two to three hours,” Krikhely says. “Not only do smaller portions tend to be better tolerated, but this will also help increase the amount eaten overall, aiding individuals in meeting their calorie and protein needs”—two things folks with Crohn’s often struggle with.

4. Avoid trigger foods.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

If you haven’t already, do some detective work. “It’s a great idea to keep a food diary during a flare to see if you can pinpoint any trigger foods that make your symptoms worse,” says Liz McMahon , RDN.

While you work to figure out what agitates you, consider nixing things that tend to be problematic for people with Crohn’s. These include:

Lactose : Avoid lactose, but not necessarily all dairy, McMahon recommends. “I do have some patients who find all dairy to be a trigger, but I recommend trying lactose-free products first to ensure their diet doesn’t become too limited,” McMahon says.

: Avoid lactose, but not necessarily all dairy, McMahon recommends. “I do have some patients who find all dairy to be a trigger, but I recommend trying lactose-free products first to ensure their diet doesn’t become too limited,” McMahon says. Alcohol and caffeine: Both, says McMahon, are gastric irritants.

Both, says McMahon, are gastric irritants. Greasy, fatty, spicy, and fried foods: These hard-to-digest foods (think: spicy curry, cream-based sauces, cheeseburgers, and fries) are often irritants during a flare-up, worsening gas, diarrhea, cramping, and other symptoms.

These hard-to-digest foods (think: spicy curry, cream-based sauces, cheeseburgers, and fries) are often irritants during a flare-up, worsening gas, diarrhea, cramping, and other symptoms. Raw vegetables: Yes, these foods are good for you, but all that fiber can be tough to break down, leading to gas and bloating. Opt for cooked vegetables instead (and avoid the fiber-rich peel).

The bottom line: “Any foods that increase bowel movements, gas, or bloat are best to avoid,” says Dr. Hagen says.

5. Stay away from chewy foods.

Photo credit: Daniel Grizelj - Getty Images More