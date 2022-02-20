Here's What We Like About Union Pacific's (NYSE:UNP) Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Union Pacific's shares before the 25th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.72 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Union Pacific has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $251.19. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Union Pacific has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Union Pacific

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Union Pacific paying out a modest 43% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Union Pacific's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Union Pacific's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Union Pacific has increased its dividend at approximately 17% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Union Pacific? Union Pacific has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Union Pacific is facing. For example - Union Pacific has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tech CEO flies workers out of Ukraine as fear of invasion looms

    A Ukrainian tech CEO says he flew more than 100 of his employees and their families from Kyiv to Montenegro two weeks ago in response to the threat of Russian invasion.Driving the news: For Vlad Panchenko, of the digital assets company DMarket, the decision came down to trying to take control of an uncontrollable situation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I have to take care of the people and their families and their kids,” Panchenko told Axios in an in

  • Radio host apologizes for tweets about Patrick Mahomes’ family that led to QB’s denial

    Here’s how that Patrick Mahomes rumor about banning his family from games got out.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • New Peloton CEO describes what went wrong at the company: 'They spent money on things that they shouldn't have'

    New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy also told NYT's DealBook that the pandemic darling "got caught up in the vision thing at the expense of getting real."

  • Huntington Ingalls (HII) Wins $189M Deal for USS Columbus

    Huntington Ingalls' (HII) business unit secures a $188.9-million modification contract for the USS Columbus.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

    The founder of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed in 2021 has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

  • This Number Is a Big Green Flag for AbbVie Stock

    Investors might be numb to the common reminder that "past performance is no guarantee of future returns," but that doesn't stop companies like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) from working hard to replicate their prior successes. With the end of patent exclusivity looming for its rock star drug, Humira, the pharma juggernaut is  scrambling to line up heirs to its revenue throne. For the moment, the lack of a clear heir apparent to Humira makes Abbvie a riskier investment than some of its peers whose top lines aren't quite as dependent on a single program.

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. You can skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund, Viking Global, and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. Ole Andreas Halvorsen is a former Tiger Cub, who […]

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?

  • The S&P 500 will surge 20% by year-end and recession fears are overblown, BMO strategy chief says

    BMO Capital Markets' Brian Belski isn't buying the story that a recession is coming, and thinks US stocks should still rally this year.

  • Housing: What Fed rate hikes mean for the real estate and rental markets

    Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook on the real estate market, housing sales growth, anticipating the Fed's interest rate hikes for renting and homebuying, and the most sought after real estate markets.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateBaltic States Decry Extended Belarus Drills: Ukraine UpdateRussian Med

  • Got $10,000? These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Pay More Than 9%

    Both Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) pay their shareholders an incredibly large yield of over 9% per year. If you were look at Omega Healthcare's payout ratio, which sits at over 100%, you might immediately discard this dividend stock as too risky. REITs assess the health of their dividend payments using funds from operations (FFO).

  • Family Dollar Recalls Contaminated Products After FDA Investigation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning on Friday regarding potential contamination of several products sold at Family Dollar stores, a grocery chain acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. The alert came after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., according to a release. The affected products are sold at Family Dollar stores in six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.