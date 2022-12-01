Here's What To Make Of UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE:UNH) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for UnitedHealth Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$27b ÷ (US$243b - US$101b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, UnitedHealth Group has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Healthcare industry.

In the above chart we have measured UnitedHealth Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering UnitedHealth Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 19% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 72% in that time. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Another thing to note, UnitedHealth Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 42%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, UnitedHealth Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 167% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

