Here's What We Like About Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)'s Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 2nd of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 12th of August.

Universal Logistics Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.42 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Universal Logistics Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $20.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Universal Logistics Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Universal Logistics Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Universal Logistics Holdings

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Universal Logistics Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Universal Logistics Holdings paid out over the last 12 months.

NasdaqGS:ULH Historical Dividend Yield, July 29th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Universal Logistics Holdings earnings per share are up 5.1% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been increasing steadily and management is reinvesting almost all of the profits back into the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Universal Logistics Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 12% per year on average over the past 7 years, which is uninspiring. Universal Logistics Holdings is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Universal Logistics Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Universal Logistics Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Universal Logistics Holdings is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.