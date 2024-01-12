Here's how a new University of Missouri app will help students stay safe

Mizzou Safe is a new campus safety app for smartphones.

It has safety features including location sharing, push notifications, real-time reporting and text-to-911. Mizzou Safe is available as a free download in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

It's powered by AppArmor, A Rave Mobile Safety company. It's used at university campuses around the country, to facilitate reliable communication between students and first responders during emergencies. Campus officials have started a communications rollout to ensure students, faculty, staff and others on campus are familiar with the app's capabilities.

The choice of the app was the result of collaboration among stakeholders, said interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Angela Taylor in a news release.

“With Mizzou Safe, we’re adding a great tool to our safety toolbox,” Taylor said. “Choosing it was the result of listening to student leaders’ feedback and collaboration among university departments. It shows how we keep our campus safe by working together.”

It will help students feel more secure, said Miyah Jones, president of the Missouri Students Association.

“As a student and student leader, I’m so happy to see university departments continuing to work in partnership to promote safety on our campus,” Jones said. “It shows Mizzou cares about our security and is eager to provide added safety.”

University students, employees and alumni are encouraged to download the tool to report non-emergency incidents, make emergency calls or texts to 9-1-1, receive MU Alerts, virtually walk home with a friend and access campus resources or safety plans.

