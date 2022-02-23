Here's how the US response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect you
The Biden administration announced sanctions on Russia for military escalation against Ukraine. Here's how that could affect you.
Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin as he pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck are on trial on federal charges alleging they violated the Black man’s civil rights. Prosecutors have said J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao stood by as Chauvin slowly killed Floyd in front of them. Defense attorneys have said Chauvin, the senior officer, called the shots.
Two children shot while playing outside Monday evening in Annapolis
The new sanctions come after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Eastern Ukraine on Monday.View Entire Post ›
The Midtown eatery was closed Monday with a court order taped to its door indicating Pinocchios owed its property owner over $182K in past-due rent.
The Duchess of Cambridge stuck the landing after shooting out of the slide.
Travis Tarver of Oshkosh was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession.
Three organizations with operations in California are helping people in eastern Ukraine, and so is the Red Cross. Here's how you can contribute.
(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced after U.S. President Joe Biden expanded sanctions against Russia, with the heightened tensions over Ukraine continuing to boost demand for the metal as a haven.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back a
Lizzo may be feeling good as hell about her new love interest, but she’s not saying all that much about the romance.
Animal cruelty charges pending after four dogs were found in poor condition in the former Watt Street Feed and Watt Street Grooming and Pet Services.
In another day of minor moves as the deadline to salvage opening day on March 31 approached, Major League Baseball's only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year. MLB upped its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000, with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement. Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with $30,000 jumps each season.
A United Nations official said Russia and China have been giving weapons to Myanmar such as fighter jets that have been targeting civilians.The discovery was made on Tuesday by Thomas Andrews, a U.N. human rights expert on Myanmar who is also a former Democratic U.S. congressman, Reuters reported. In a report, Andrews said that Russia, China and Serbia have been giving weapons to Myanmar since the military coup last year with "full knowledge...
The Duchess and mother-of-three seems to be having the time of her life in Denmark.
World War III is the worst scenario. What's the best?
There were skeptics, and they included pretty much anyone who watched the Cavaliers struggle the past three years, who wondered about the team's “Let ’Em Know” theme heading into the 2021-22 season. After all, the Cavs had plummeted from elite status and back to irrelevancy after LeBron James left for the second time as a free agent following the 2018 season. Thanks to a young nucleus led by All-Star guard Darius Garland and rookie sensation Evan Mobley, the acquisition of All-Star center Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love's rebirth as a reserve, the Cavaliers are among the Eastern Conference's elite teams.
They are using various means, including outright cash gifts, to get their kids into the red-hot real estate market.
CSIS International Security Program Senior Adviser Mark Cancian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the global response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and President Biden's new sanctions against Russia.
Reproduced from Gallup/Knight Foundation; Chart: Axios Visuals A new poll from Gallup and the Knight Foundation finds that younger Democrats are driving a huge decline in national news consumption in the U.S.Why it matters: It marks the first time since the study began in early 2018 that Democrats report having less interest in national news than Republicans and independents. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: While respondents across the politica
In a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy raves about Mac Jones' leadership and how he's building a 'brotherhood' in New England.
The pharmacist admitted to stealing hundreds of doses of drugs, officials say. Those drugs are often used to treat ADHD.