Here's how the US response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect you

Associated Press

There were skeptics, and they included pretty much anyone who watched the Cavaliers struggle the past three years, who wondered about the team's “Let ’Em Know” theme heading into the 2021-22 season. After all, the Cavs had plummeted from elite status and back to irrelevancy after LeBron James left for the second time as a free agent following the 2018 season. Thanks to a young nucleus led by All-Star guard Darius Garland and rookie sensation Evan Mobley, the acquisition of All-Star center Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love's rebirth as a reserve, the Cavaliers are among the Eastern Conference's elite teams.