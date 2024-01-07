Here's how Ventura County Star's journalists made an impact in 2023

Excavators gather debris from a pile measuring several hundred feet near Sanjon Road in Ventura after powerful storms hit the region in January 2023.

From storm coverage during one of the wettest years on record to a yearslong battle for public records, The Star’s journalists gave it their all in 2023.

It’s what we’ve done since this publication opened for business in June 1925.

Everyday, we’re reminded why local journalism matters. Here’s a brief summary of the ways reporters made an impact last year in Ventura County and beyond:

VC Star community impact

Reporter Tom Kisken’s story in April about the severe shortage of available seats at local public nursing programs while area hospitals struggle to fill positions drew the attention of the Hospital Association of Southern California. Regional Vice President Audra Strickland wrote The Star, saying the organization confirmed The Star's findings and had “identified and begun acting on key issues, including shortages of faculty, clinical placement opportunities and trained preceptors.”

Two families moved into a shelter for Indigenous women survivors of domestic violence shortly after The Star published reporter Kathleen Wilson’s story about its opening in April. “We’ve been getting more attention from medical providers, which is where we received one of the families,” Noel Stalcup, the director of operations for Coalition for Family Harmony, told Kathleen by text.

Investigative reporter Tony Biasotti’s stories about the financial woes of a Santa Paula homeless shelter led to securing $876,000 in permanent funding from the cities of Santa Paula and Fillmore and the county of Ventura to keep the shelter open.

Last year’s powerful storms kept Star reporters busy, starting with a walloping Jan. 6 downpour that caused rivers to change their paths and dry creeks to run for the first time in ages. Reporters also covered threats from Hurricane Hilary and a December storm with historic rain accumulation. We wrote about rescues, farmers’ struggles, homeowners' worries and rural nonprofits' plight to stay open. The efforts helped keep residents informed and collectively provided public officials with a log of issues as they sought federal aid.

In particular, reporter Cheri Carlson’s months-long coverage of a neighborhood near Ventura shed light on residents’ plight. Since the Jan. 6, 2023, storm, Camp Chaffee residents struggled with intense flooding and an inability to access a crossing into and out of the neighborhood because mud and debris from upstream has clogged the way. Initially, residents were told they would have to shoulder as much as $375,000 of the costs toward the $1.5 million repair even after grants. Additional public funding and grassroots fundraising reduced residents’ portion to $94,000. Residents recently learned the remaining $25,000 will likely get covered.

Among The Star’s most notable accomplishments in 2023 was securing the last documents from the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill. After a five-year court battle, the county of Ventura released the autopsy reports of the 11 civilian victims who died in the tragedy Nov. 7, 2018. We were joined by the Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press in our effort to answer basic questions from the public documents about the victims’ deaths.

Reader feedback

While we often hear from readers unhappy with our coverage, we also receive feedback thanking us for our work. This is a good opportunity to highlight some of the great work of Star journalists and the appreciation the public shares with them.

Notably, The Star lost longtime sports reporter Loren Ledin in December after a yearslong struggle with multiple cancers. Nearly 80 people responded to our post about Loren’s death on social media sites like X. Athletes, coaches, colleagues, friends, family and even folks who didn’t know him but read his stories reacted. “No doubt Loren will be missed,” wrote Clint Cummings, Agoura High School athletic director, on X. "He was an absolute pleasure to work with. Always covering and supporting all the local Ventura County schools respectfully and honorably.”

Tony Biasotti received news tips throughout the year and one in particular led to an expose on sheriff’s deputy Tyler Ebell, who had an affair with an inmate. A reader sent an email praising Tony’s work. “I just thought I'd pass on my thoughts on Tony Biasotti's story on Tyler Ebell and Nastaza Schmidt. What a well written and tragic story. As sad as it is, thank you for the very fine story.”

Reporter Wes Woods II’s story about the end of the Ventura homeless camp River Haven inspired a reader to thank him, describing his report as “factual and fairly unbiased.” “Anyway, I just thought I would compliment you on a good job of reporting, not editorializing,” the writer said.

Readers also sent Tom Kisken messages thanking him for his stories about the David-versus-Goliath fight between independent pharmacists and pharmacy benefits manager Optum Rx. An appeals court ruled in favor of an Ojai pharmacy and 21 other independent drugstores, allowing them to sue the giant drug provider. One reader congratulated the mom and pop pharmacies who fought Optum Rx. He knew firsthand the difficulty dealing with the company and its impact on him. “I'm crying that I'm closed down,” a former pharmacy owner shared. Another reader noted the system is tilted in favor of Optum as a middleman. “I appreciate your in-depth reporting and clear writing!” she said.

Additionally, a reader took heart from Tom's March story about students attending the Auschwitz exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum. “Inhumane events exist in abundance in today's world, and I hope this experience will help us to think about the horror of it and actively protest these events in as humane a manner as they can,” she wrote.

Stacie N. Galang is news director of the Ventura County Star. She can be reached at stacie.galang@vcstar.com or 805-437-0222.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Here's how Ventura County Star's journalists made an impact in 2023