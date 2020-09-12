Here's What We Like About Verso's (NYSE:VRS) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 17th of September in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of September.

The upcoming dividend for Verso will put a total of US$3.10 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$0.40. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Verso has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Verso is paying out just 1.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Verso generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Verso's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 46% per annum for the past five years.

This is Verso's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Verso for the upcoming dividend? We like that Verso has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

So while Verso looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Verso (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

