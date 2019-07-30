Here's What Vertoz Advertising Limited's (NSE:VERTOZ) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Vertoz Advertising Limited (NSE:VERTOZ) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vertoz Advertising:

0.23 = ₹85m ÷ (₹521m - ₹148m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Vertoz Advertising has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Vertoz Advertising Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Vertoz Advertising's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 16% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Vertoz Advertising compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Vertoz Advertising's current ROCE of 23% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 53%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Vertoz Advertising's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:VERTOZ Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Vertoz Advertising? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Vertoz Advertising's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Vertoz Advertising has total liabilities of ₹148m and total assets of ₹521m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Vertoz Advertising's ROCE

With that in mind, Vertoz Advertising's ROCE appears pretty good. Vertoz Advertising shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .