Here's What Vetrya S.p.A.'s (BIT:VTY) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Vetrya S.p.A. (BIT:VTY) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vetrya:

0.17 = €4.0m ÷ (€57m - €33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Vetrya has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Vetrya Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Vetrya's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.1% average in the Software industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Vetrya sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Vetrya's current ROCE of 17% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 39% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Vetrya's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

BIT:VTY Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Vetrya has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Vetrya's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vetrya has total liabilities of €33m and total assets of €57m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 57% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

What We Can Learn From Vetrya's ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. Vetrya shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.