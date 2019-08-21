Here's What Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited's (NSE:VIKASPROP) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited's (NSE:VIKASPROP) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Vikas Proppant & Granite has a P/E ratio of 5.38. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 19%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Vikas Proppant & Granite:

P/E of 5.38 = ₹4.37 ÷ ₹0.81 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Vikas Proppant & Granite Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.4) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Vikas Proppant & Granite's P/E.

Vikas Proppant & Granite's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Vikas Proppant & Granite, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Vikas Proppant & Granite's 51% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 106% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Vikas Proppant & Granite's P/E?

Vikas Proppant & Granite has net debt equal to 28% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Vikas Proppant & Granite's P/E Ratio

Vikas Proppant & Granite trades on a P/E ratio of 5.4, which is below the IN market average of 13.4. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.