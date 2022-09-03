Here's What We Like About Vishay Intertechnology's (NYSE:VSH) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Vishay Intertechnology's shares on or after the 8th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Vishay Intertechnology has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $19.19. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Vishay Intertechnology paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 42% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Vishay Intertechnology has grown its earnings rapidly, up 49% a year for the past five years. Vishay Intertechnology is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Vishay Intertechnology has delivered 5.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Vishay Intertechnology is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Vishay Intertechnology an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Vishay Intertechnology is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Vishay Intertechnology, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Vishay Intertechnology for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Vishay Intertechnology (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

