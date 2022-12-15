Here's What ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ViTrox Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = RM335m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, ViTrox Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured ViTrox Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ViTrox Corporation Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of ViTrox Corporation Berhad's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 37% and the business has deployed 140% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 37%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

What We Can Learn From ViTrox Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 153% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

While ViTrox Corporation Berhad looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VITROX is currently trading for a fair price.

