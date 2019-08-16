Here's What Viva Energy Group Limited's (ASX:VEA) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Viva Energy Group Limited's (ASX:VEA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Viva Energy Group's P/E ratio is 7.25. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 14%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Viva Energy Group:

P/E of 7.25 = A$2.16 ÷ A$0.30 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Viva Energy Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.4) for companies in the oil and gas industry is roughly the same as Viva Energy Group's P/E.

ASX:VEA Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 16th 2019 More

Viva Energy Group's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Viva Energy Group's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 100% last year. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 15%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Viva Energy Group's Balance Sheet

Since Viva Energy Group holds net cash of AU$16m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Viva Energy Group's P/E Ratio

Viva Energy Group's P/E is 7.2 which is below average (15.8) in the AU market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.