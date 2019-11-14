Here's What Vtech Holdings Limited's (HKG:303) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Vtech Holdings Limited (HKG:303) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vtech Holdings:

0.32 = US$220m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$700m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Vtech Holdings has an ROCE of 32%.

Does Vtech Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Vtech Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.0% average in the Communications industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Vtech Holdings's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Vtech Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:303 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Vtech Holdings.

How Vtech Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Vtech Holdings has total liabilities of US$700m and total assets of US$1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 50% of its total assets. Vtech Holdings boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

Our Take On Vtech Holdings's ROCE

