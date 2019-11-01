Here's What Vulcan Materials Company's (NYSE:VMC) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Vulcan Materials Company's (NYSE:VMC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Vulcan Materials's P/E ratio is 33.37. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.0%.

How Do I Calculate Vulcan Materials's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Vulcan Materials:

P/E of 33.37 = $142.87 ÷ $4.28 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Vulcan Materials Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Vulcan Materials has a higher P/E than the average (26.7) P/E for companies in the basic materials industry.

NYSE:VMC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Vulcan Materials shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Vulcan Materials shrunk earnings per share by 13% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 30%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Vulcan Materials's P/E?

Vulcan Materials has net debt worth 15% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Vulcan Materials's P/E Ratio

Vulcan Materials has a P/E of 33.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.8. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Vulcan Materials has a P/E of 33.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.8. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.