Here's how to watch day 2 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
Chauvin trial
A composite image of the state seal of Minnesota and of Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Minnesota Judicial Branch /Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP

  • Tuesday is day 2 of the trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin charged in George Floyd's murder.

  • The hearing starts 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET), and C-SPAN is airing it live.

  • Day one focused on how long Chauvin pinned down Floyd, and some witnesses took to the stand.

  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Tuesday is the second day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, a white officer, knelt on his neck for several minutes as Floyd said he could not breathe.

Floyd's death sparked months of protests against racism and police brutality across the US and around the world. The trial is expected to take four weeks.

Here's how you can watch day two of the trial, and a recap of what happened on day one:

C-SPAN is broadcasting it live

The motion hearing is to start at 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET) and jury trial is to start at 9 a.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

C-SPAN is airing it live from 10 a.m. ET, which you can watch here.

George Floyd mural in Denver
A mural for George Floyd in Denver. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Day one focused on how long Floyd was pinned for

One of the prosecutors said in his hour-long opening statement on Monday: "The most important numbers you will hear in this trial are 9:29, what happened in those nine minutes and 29 seconds when Mr. Derek Chauvin was applying this excessive force to the body of Mr. George Floyd."

He said that Chauvin "betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force" on Floyd.

But Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney, said that "the evidence is far greater than nine minutes and 29 seconds."

He argued that a crowd that gathered to watch during the incident would also have distracted Chauvin. He said: "They're screaming at them, causing the officers to divert their attention from the care of Mr. Floyd to the threat that was growing in front of them."

George Floyd protests
A protest after Floyd's death. Adam Miller/Business Insider

Before the first day of the trial, Floyd's family also knelt outside the courthouse for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Chauvin is believed to have knelt on Floyd's neck.

Three witnesses also testified on Monday.

Read five key takeaways from day one of Chauvin's trial here.

Read the original article on Insider

