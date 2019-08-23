Here's What New Wave Group AB (publ)'s (STO:NEWA B) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at New Wave Group AB (publ)'s (STO:NEWA B) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is New Wave Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 10.53. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying SEK10.53 for every SEK1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for New Wave Group:

P/E of 10.53 = SEK57.5 ÷ SEK5.46 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does New Wave Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that New Wave Group has a lower P/E than the average (16.8) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

OM:NEWA B Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 23rd 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think New Wave Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with New Wave Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

New Wave Group maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. But EPS is up 17% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

New Wave Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 73% of New Wave Group's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On New Wave Group's P/E Ratio

New Wave Group has a P/E of 10.5. That's below the average in the SE market, which is 16. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.