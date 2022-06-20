Here's What Wave Life Sciences Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:WVE) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

If you want to know who really controls Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Wave Life Sciences is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$171m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Wave Life Sciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wave Life Sciences?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Wave Life Sciences. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Wave Life Sciences' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 13% of Wave Life Sciences. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 9.0% of shares outstanding. With 6.7% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, M28 Capital Management LP and Maverick Capital, Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Wave Life Sciences

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.. It appears that the board holds about US$1.6m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$171m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 36% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 9.0%, private equity firms could influence the Wave Life Sciences board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 4.4% of Wave Life Sciences stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Wave Life Sciences (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

