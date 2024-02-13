Here's the weather forecast in Indy for NBA All-Star Weekend

We could be seeing some rain and snow showers in Indy this weekend while the NBA All-Star Game is in town.

It'll remain in the 30s and 40s temperature-wise, so snow accumulation is unlikely. But depending on where you are traveling in from, you may still want to add a layer (or two) under your favorite jersey.

Here's what to know about the weather if you're headed to Indy for the NBA All-Star Weekend.

When is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game is at 8 p.m. on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

What is the weather forecast for NBA All-Star Weekend?

For updates, check the National Weather Services' Indianapolis office website.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. West northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees. West southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday (Game Day): Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 degrees.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's what the weather will be like in Indy for NBA All-Star Weekend