Here's What Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Wells Fargo has a P/E ratio of 11.04, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.1%.

How Do You Calculate Wells Fargo's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wells Fargo:

P/E of 11.04 = $51.63 ÷ $4.68 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Wells Fargo's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Wells Fargo has a lower P/E than the average (12.4) in the banks industry classification.

NYSE:WFC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019

Wells Fargo's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Wells Fargo increased earnings per share by 9.8% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 2.4% annually, over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Wells Fargo's Balance Sheet

Wells Fargo has net cash of US$12b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Wells Fargo's P/E Ratio

Wells Fargo has a P/E of 11.0. That's below the average in the US market, which is 17.8. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.