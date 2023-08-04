Here's who Westerville City Schools picked for next district superintendent

Westerville City Schools announced Friday that Joseph Clark is anticipated to be named the next superintendent for the district of over 14,000 kids.

Westerville City Schools selected their next superintendent Friday, after launching an aggressive timeline to find a new chief executive at the beginning of the summer.

The Westerville City Schools Board of Education selected Joseph Clark, superintendent for Cleveland-area Nordonia Schools, as the next head of the over 14,000-student district.

It is expected that Clark will start Oct.1, assuming successful contract negotiations, Board President Tracy Davidson said in a statement. She added that the board anticipated "implementing a transition plan once these remaining steps in the process have been completed and introducing Dr. Clark to our staff, students and community at that time.”

Who is Joseph Clark?

Clark has been the superintendent of Nordonia Hills City Schools since 2011.

He previously served as an an assistant superintendent of Nordonia Hills City Schools; assistant superintendent for Kent City Schools; assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for Barberton City Schools; and high school English teacher for Springfield Local Schools. He also serves as a professor for the American College of Education, which is based in Indianapolis.

Clark has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in K-12 leadership, with a focus in school law from Kent State University.

Former Superintendent John Kellogg left in June for another post

In May, the district launched an "aggressive timeline" to find a replacement for Former Superintendent John Kellogg announced in March that he would leave at the end of June to begin a superintendent-in-residence position with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Columbus State Community College.

Kellogg, 60, led Westerville schools for the past decade, through an operating levy and bond issue in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The district's Board of Education, which hired the Illinois-based firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to help in the selection process, received applications from 19 people to become the district’s next leader.

The other two finalists considered were Cameron M. Ryba, superintendent of Strongsville City Schools, Cuyahoga County; and Adham C. Schirg, superintendent of Fairbanks Local Schools, Union County. The three finalists were interviewed this week at Gianmarco's Italian Restaraunt in Westerville.

Nearly 1,000 community members, staff and students provided input during the recruitment process, the district has previously said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Westerville City Schools selects Joseph Clark as next superintendent