Here's what's in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Trump withdrew from, leading to increased tensions

President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018.

The Iran deal was one of the crowning diplomatic achievement's of former President Barack Obama's tenure, but has continued to be a divisive issue in Washington since it came to fruition in 2015.

Withdrawing the US from the deal was one of the biggest and most controversial foreign policy decisions Trump has made yet.

Since Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA, tensions between the US and Iran have steadily risen and reached a boiling point in recent months

Iran has taken several major steps away from the nuclear deal since July, exacerbating tensions with the US and Europe.

President Donald Trump in May 2018 announced the US government is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement, which marked one of the biggest foreign policy decisions he's made since entering the White House.

Trump's decision was highly controversial, especially given three of America's top allies – France, Germany and the UK – were strongly opposed to this move.

The president has long described the deal as "terrible," and while the pact has many proponents, he is hardly alone in this view.

The Iran deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — was one of the crowning diplomatic achievements of former President Barack Obama's tenure, but it has continued to be a divisive issue in Washington since it came to fruition in 2015.

Since Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, tensions between Washington and Tehran have steadily risen and reached a boiling point over the summer — roughly a year after the president announced the US was pulling out.

Oil tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman and an attack on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have not helped matters, as both sides continue to issue threats, raising concerns that another war in the Middle East could be on the horizon.

The situation became even more tense in the early days of 2020 after the US announced it killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, in an airstrike. Iran's top diplomat called the incident an act of "international terrorism."

Meanwhile, Iran has taken several major steps away from the JCPOA, exacerbating tensions.

To understand the polarizing nature of this deal, why Trump's decision continues to face criticism, and the geopolitical implications of both the US and Iran stepping away from it, here's a quick breakdown of the historic pact and the debate surrounding it.

The Iran deal, explained

In July 2015, Iran and six countries reached a historic agreement called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popularly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The six major powers involved in these negotiations with Iran were known as the P5+1, which stands for the United Nations security council's five permanent members (the US, France, the UK, China, and Russia) and Germany.

The deal came together after two years of intense discussions and aimed to restrict Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting economic sanctions against Tehran.

As part of the deal, Iran agreed to reduce its number of centrifuges — tube-shaped machines that help enrich uranium — by two-thirds. It also agreed to reduce its stockpile of enriched uranium by 98% and limit uranium enrichment to 3.67%.

In other words, Tehran agreed to restrictions that would allow it to have enough enriched uranium to maintain the country's energy needs, without having the ability to build a nuclear bomb.

On top of this, Iran agreed to give access to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog agency, to its nuclear facilities, among other facilities. The IAEA has repeatedly found Iran to be complying with the terms of the pact.

In January 2016, when the IAEA declared Iran was living up to its end of the bargain, all nuclear-related international sanctions against Iran were lifted.

The controversy surrounding the Iran deal, explained