Here's what's being done by ERCOT to keep power on this winter
Nearly three years ago, a winter storm knocked out power for days, and a new report shows the chances it could happen again. ABC13 learned what's being done to prevent it.
Nearly three years ago, a winter storm knocked out power for days, and a new report shows the chances it could happen again. ABC13 learned what's being done to prevent it.
The heartbreak of Tokyo has been superseded by Biles' success in Belgium in the same arena where she won her first world all-around a decade earlier.
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself.
Audi’s loaded version of its flagship gasoline-powered Q8 SUV — the SQ8 — made its formal public debut at the Qatar version of the Geneva motor show.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
Power-ful discounts await.
There will be two versions of the 2024 Macan: one all-new and all-electric, the other the same gas-only version sold last year.
Leighton Vander Esch, C.J. Goodwin and KaVontae Turpin all went down with injuries on Sunday night.
What parents need to know to make sure their baby's formula is suitably hot, and safe to drink.
2024 BMW X2 M235i xDrive teased again before debut. Same cues as on X1 M35i, unveiled in full October 11.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
"I’ve done this with three pairs of patent leather shoes and it’s worked every time." The post How to break in new loafers without suffering through blisters appeared first on In The Know.
With a bevy of bargains already live across the web, we cherry-picked those worth snapping up now — save up to 80% on Apple, Shark and more.
After losses in Game 1, the Braves and Dodgers are looking to even their series in Monday's Game 2s.
Stocks moved higher despite a dose of geopolitical risk added to interest rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Score it for almost 40% off!
Mr. Beast latest challenge is ruffling feather on TikTok. The post TikTokers debate ethics of MrBeast’s newest lockdown challenge appeared first on In The Know.
Composer Andrew Wyatt reveals the unlikely hit was inspired by Freddie Mercury and featured an all-star backing band.