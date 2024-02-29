Here's what's being floated for potential sales tax projects.

City officials will likely bring two sales tax propositions back to voters in the fall, a year after a proposed repurposing of the sales taxes failed.

The exact shape of what the propositions may look like, though, is still in the works.

The City Council officially launched their discussions on what project-types would be suggested to residents that may see more community buy-in than the proposition in November 2023.

More discussions are planned to follow, including with stakeholders and in community input meetings, City Manager Peter Zanoni told the council Tuesday.

It will be months before a final decision on proposed project-types are approved. City officials typically call for elections in August.

What’s not on the table, councilmembers have said: sales tax revenue going to tax incentives for a privately-owned hotel, a proposal widely cited by city officials and other community leaders as playing a significant role in the November 2023 proposition’s rejection by voters.

Key points the city is attempting to address in the aftermath of the 2023 election have included criticisms of the past proposal, among them residents’ concerns of a lack of a sunset date for the sales tax collections and an overcomplicated proposal.

It appears a sunset date would be included, should a proposition go to the ballot.

Consensus among the council is looking at either a 10-year or 20-year period the sales taxes would be in effect, Zanoni said.

At the time, the proposition had requested voters to reauthorize two expiring sales taxes and repurpose their revenue. The expiring sales taxes were for 1/8 cent for the seawall and 1/8 cent for the arena.

It was proposed voters approve a 1/4 cent sales tax that would instead go to a convention center complex – comprising the convention center itself, the Selena Auditorium, arena and surrounding areas – as well as funding for select regional parks and increasing destination flights at the airport.

Now, the council is looking at combinations of some of the same – and some new – project types that are anticipated to be further explored.

Several councilmembers have said one of the integral lessons from the November 2023 election was to keep the propositions simple and straightforward.

“If we make this too complicated, people are going to vote against it – they just will,” said City Councilman Mike Pusley. “Because if they don’t understand it, the easy answer is no.”

Among ideas floated are continuing to use the arena sales tax funding exclusively for the arena – or potentially expanding it to the Selena Auditorium and convention center – and possibly, other city-owned buildings in the area, such as the South Texas Museum of Art, a concept supported by Pusley and City Councilman Gil Hernandez.

The propositions should be posed as two sales taxes, Hernandez said – one for seawall investment and citywide flood mitigation, and the other to what would be considered a greater area considered the convention center complex.

Area city-owned facilities and properties, such as the Harbor Playhouse, need the funding, he said.

“There’s no money assigned, not even really any (capital improvement projects) assigned to them either,” Hernandez said. “But I know they have lots of needs and there’s really no funding associated with it.”

Making the seawall funding dedicated to flood mitigation – both with the downtown seawall, but also citywide – would alleviate what Hernandez described as “upward pressure on our stormwater utility fee.”

“Everybody would get advantage of the sales tax in that scenario,” he said.

Flood mitigation projects would need to be those that would benefit economic development, according to the presentation made to the council.

Also in discussions are projects that would invest in area development plans, parks and certain types of commercial streets.

City Councilman Dan Suckley described himself as a “No. 1 supporter of parks.”

“I think that would be great – but as many needs as we have in our community, I think we need to continue to look at needs as opposed to wants,” he said. “If there’s a significant economic driver… of some park amenity that we could add, sure I’d be supportive of it. But I’d rather see us figure out what our needs are and tie those specific revenue sources from sales taxes to helping with those needs.”

