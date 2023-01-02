Here's What's Concerning About 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SEM) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM241m ÷ (RM2.6b - RM1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 52%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 40% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 40% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad. In light of this, the stock has only gained 36% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

