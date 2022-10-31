Here's What's Concerning About African Media Entertainment's (JSE:AME) Returns On Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. And from a first read, things don't look too good at African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for African Media Entertainment:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = R40m ÷ (R331m - R61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, African Media Entertainment has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 11% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for African Media Entertainment

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating African Media Entertainment's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For African Media Entertainment Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about African Media Entertainment, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 28%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on African Media Entertainment becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On African Media Entertainment's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that African Media Entertainment is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 18% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with African Media Entertainment (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here