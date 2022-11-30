Here's What's Concerning About Aimflex Berhad's (KLSE:AIMFLEX) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Aimflex Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM14m ÷ (RM135m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Aimflex Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Aimflex Berhad

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Aimflex Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Aimflex Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 33% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Aimflex Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 13% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Aimflex Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Aimflex Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 27% over the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Aimflex Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

While Aimflex Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says

    LedgerX, which is a digital currency futures and options exchange, could transfer the money as early as Wednesday, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is aggressively selling two larger holdings.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.

    Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’

    “We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.

  • One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

    At one point, the S&P 500 was down more than 25%, with growth stocks taking the brunt of the selling. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is an innovative growth stock that was no different, plummeting 83% from its peak in November 2021. Marqeta has faced criticism over its heavy reliance on one customer for most of its profits.

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • Want $1,500 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Dividend Aristocrats and Wait 5 Years

    When the stock market is red-hot and showing no signs of slowing down, a dividend payment here and there seems like a drop in the bucket. Investing in equal parts of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG), and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3%. Over a period of five years, you can expect a $10,000 investment in this basket to produce $1,500 of passive income.

  • China's Nio Will Sell Next-Generation EVs in the U.S.

    If you’re not familiar with Nio, that’s OK. It can be hard to keep up with all the electric startups that have popped up over the years, especially in China. But Nio’s been around since 2014 (back when it was known as NextEV) and currently has a lineup of six different models. And soon, Nio plans to enter the U.S. market.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Bitcoin Under Pressure as Cracks Spread Across Crypto Industry

    The bankruptcy of crypto lender BlockFi is the latest shoe to drop following the collapse of FTX. Meanwhile, crypto miners may be dumping Bitcoin.

  • 12 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best defensive stocks to buy now. If you want to see more of the best defensive stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Now. Defensive stocks are stocks that generate relatively stable performances regardless of the market cycle. Defensive stocks […]

  • Bitcoin 'rarely' used for legal transactions, on 'road to irrelevance', say European Central Bank officials

    European Central Bank officials alleged on Wednesday that bitcoin is “rarely used for legal transactions,” is fueled by speculation and the recent erosion in its value indicates that it is on the “road to irrelevance,” in a series of stringent criticism (bereft of strong data points) of the cryptocurrency industry as they urged regulators to not lend legitimacy to digital tokens in the name of innovation. The value of bitcoin recently finding stability at around $20,000 was "an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance – and this was already foreseeable before FTX went bust and sent the bitcoin price to well down below $16,000,” wrote Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf on ECB’s blog.

  • FTX’s Collapse Was a Crime, Not an Accident

    Sam Bankman-Fried is a con man and fraudster of historic proportions. But you might not learn that from the New York Times.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will check out the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to see more such rating downgrades, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stock markets are under pressure ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday and Beijing’s renewed mobility restrictions. Meanwhile, protests broke out across several […]

  • This #1 (Strong Buy) Construction Stock is a Smart Buy Right Now

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2023

    Several economic problems could carry into the new fiscal year, to say nothing of the fact that some experts are still predicting a recession. Let's consider two examples: Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Netherlands-based Adyen is a leading payment processing specialist.