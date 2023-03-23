Here's What's Concerning About Ameren's (NYSE:AEE) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Ameren (NYSE:AEE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ameren:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$38b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Ameren has an ROCE of 4.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.0%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ameren compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ameren doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.3% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Ameren's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Ameren. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 67% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Ameren (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Ameren isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

