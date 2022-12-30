Here's What's Concerning About Avi-Tech Holdings' (SGX:1R6) Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Avi-Tech Holdings (SGX:1R6), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Avi-Tech Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = S$3.6m ÷ (S$59m - S$5.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Avi-Tech Holdings has an ROCE of 6.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 25%.

In the above chart we have measured Avi-Tech Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Avi-Tech Holdings here for free.

So How Is Avi-Tech Holdings' ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Avi-Tech Holdings, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 15%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Avi-Tech Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 26% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Avi-Tech Holdings we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

