Here's What's Concerning About Bakkavor Group's (LON:BAKK) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bakkavor Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = UK£95m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£416m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Bakkavor Group has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Bakkavor Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bakkavor Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Bakkavor Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 8.7%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Bakkavor Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Bakkavor Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last three years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Bakkavor Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

