Here's What's Concerning About Bakkavor Group's (LON:BAKK) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bakkavor Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = UK£89m ÷ (UK£1.6b - UK£445m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Bakkavor Group has an ROCE of 7.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.6% average generated by the Food industry.

See our latest analysis for Bakkavor Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured Bakkavor Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bakkavor Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bakkavor Group Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Bakkavor Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. However it looks like Bakkavor Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Bakkavor Group's ROCE

In summary, Bakkavor Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 41% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Bakkavor Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Story continues

If you want to continue researching Bakkavor Group, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here